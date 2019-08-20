CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-3-2

(four, three, two)

4-8-5

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, eight, five)

7-5-9-5

(seven, five, nine, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:41.09

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 41.09)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

08-25-27-34-39

(eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

08-14-25-51-63, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-five, fifty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million