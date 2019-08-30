CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-1-1

(one, one, one)

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

8-7-6-5

(eight, seven, six, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.66

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.66)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

24-30-31-35-39

(twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million