Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
8-7-6-5
(eight, seven, six, five)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.66
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.66)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
24-30-31-35-39
(twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
