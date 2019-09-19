CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-0-7

(eight, zero, seven)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

0-4-7-8

(zero, four, seven, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.72

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.72)

Estimated jackpot: $113,000

02-15-19-24-38

(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million