Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
0-4-7-8
(zero, four, seven, eight)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.72
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.72)
Estimated jackpot: $113,000
02-15-19-24-38
(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments