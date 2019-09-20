CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

5-5-8-3

(five, five, eight, three)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.45

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 45.45)

Estimated jackpot: $117,000

01-03-13-27-29

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

23-24-42-48-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million