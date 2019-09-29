Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
8-0-7-4
(eight, zero, seven, four)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.04
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.04)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
19-28-30-32-37
(nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments