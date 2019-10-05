Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
9-6-0-5
(nine, six, zero, five)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.54
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.54)
Estimated jackpot: $196,000
04-13-18-20-32
(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
08-27-33-42-47, Mega Ball: 12
(eight, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twelve)
