CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-3-8

(seven, three, eight)

4-4-6

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(four, four, six)

9-6-0-5

(nine, six, zero, five)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.54

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.54)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

04-13-18-20-32

(four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

06-14-36-51-54, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(six, fourteen, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

08-27-33-42-47, Mega Ball: 12

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twelve)