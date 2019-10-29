Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-0-0
(seven, zero, zero)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
7-1-6-1
(seven, one, six, one)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.15
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.15)
Estimated jackpot: $416,000
09-19-23-29-33
(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
