CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

5-2-8-0

(five, two, eight, zero)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.70

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.70)

Estimated jackpot: $455,000

07-08-29-34-38

(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $172,000

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million