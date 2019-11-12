CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

7-6-9-2

(seven, six, nine, two)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.04

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.04)

Estimated jackpot: $669,000

17-21-28-30-38

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million