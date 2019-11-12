Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-7-1
(three, seven, one)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
7-6-9-2
(seven, six, nine, two)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:47.04
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 47.04)
Estimated jackpot: $669,000
17-21-28-30-38
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments