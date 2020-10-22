Sacramento Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

5-0-1-9

(five, zero, one, nine)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.23

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 47.23)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

25-28-29-30-31

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

