Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3-7-0-8

(three, seven, zero, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.98

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.98)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

09-23-24-34-35

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

October 23, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

October 23, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

October 23, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

October 23, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

October 22, 2020 8:14 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

October 22, 2020 8:14 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service