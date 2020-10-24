CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-8-7

(five, eight, seven)

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

2-2-2-0

(two, two, two, zero)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:46.40

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 46.40)

13-16-17-22-33

(thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

