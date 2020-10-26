CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

5-5-5

(five, five, five)

0-8-7-0

(zero, eight, seven, zero)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:48.01

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 48.01)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

05-18-26-29-31

(five, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

