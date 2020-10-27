Sacramento Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

1-2-4

(one, two, four)

8-2-8-8

(eight, two, eight, eight)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.00

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.00)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

04-18-19-31-35

(four, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

