CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

3-8-3-7

(three, eight, three, seven)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.98

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.98)

04-18-23-28-29

(four, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

