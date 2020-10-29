Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4-1-1-6

(four, one, one, six)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.12

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.12)

11-13-20-23-26

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

October 29, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

October 29, 2020 6:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

October 29, 2020 1:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

October 28, 2020 9:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

October 28, 2020 9:22 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

October 28, 2020 9:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service