CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

6-3-1

(six, three, one)

0-2-9-1

(zero, two, nine, one)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:40.18

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 40.18)

Estimated jackpot: $69,000

04-06-10-25-30

(four, six, ten, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

04-07-16-21-34, Mega Ball: 1

(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one)

