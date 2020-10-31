Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
0-2-9-1
(zero, two, nine, one)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:40.18
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 40.18)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
04-06-10-25-30
(four, six, ten, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
04-07-16-21-34, Mega Ball: 1
(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one)
