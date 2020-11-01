Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
5-9-1-6
(five, nine, one, six)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.89
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.89)
09-10-13-19-35
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments