Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

3-8-7

(three, eight, seven)

5-9-1-6

(five, nine, one, six)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.89

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.89)

09-10-13-19-35

(nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

