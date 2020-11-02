Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

5-9-6

(five, nine, six)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2-1-5-9

(two, one, five, nine)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.73

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.73)

01-09-19-22-38

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(one, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 02, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 02, 2020 6:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 02, 2020 1:16 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 01, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 01, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

November 01, 2020 7:58 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service