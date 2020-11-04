CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

9-2-9

(nine, two, nine)

9-0-7-9

(nine, zero, seven, nine)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.09

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.09)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

08-16-25-26-27

(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

08-28-30-41-42, Mega Ball: 8

(eight, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-one, forty-two; Mega Ball: eight)

