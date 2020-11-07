Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-4-4

(two, four, four)

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

6-7-4-3

(six, seven, four, three)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.34

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.34)

03-09-13-35-36

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(three, nine, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

November 07, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 07, 2020 6:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 07, 2020 6:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 07, 2020 1:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

November 06, 2020 9:30 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

November 06, 2020 9:28 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service