CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
8-7-4-9
(eight, seven, four, nine)
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.65
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.65)
10-11-17-27-30
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
