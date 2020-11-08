Sacramento Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

8-7-4-9

(eight, seven, four, nine)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.65

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 47.65)

10-11-17-27-30

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

