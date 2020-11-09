CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

8-0-0-2

(eight, zero, zero, two)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.53

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.53)

Estimated jackpot: $114,000

09-12-26-32-33

(nine, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

