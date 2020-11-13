Sacramento Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

1-0-1

(one, zero, one)

5-4-4-0

(five, four, four, zero)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.96

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.96)

Estimated jackpot: $136,000

11-12-14-21-22

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

06-07-14-28-59, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

