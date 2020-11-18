CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

3-9-5-2

(three, nine, five, two)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:40.01

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 40.01)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

01-04-05-18-34

(one, four, five, eighteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

04-05-17-43-52, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(four, five, seventeen, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

01-02-16-27-32, Mega Ball: 18

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Mega Ball: eighteen)

