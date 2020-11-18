CA Lottery

Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
3-9-5-2
(three, nine, five, two)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:40.01
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 40.01)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000
01-04-05-18-34
(one, four, five, eighteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
04-05-17-43-52, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(four, five, seventeen, forty-three, fifty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
01-02-16-27-32, Mega Ball: 18
(one, two, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Mega Ball: eighteen)
