CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

3-2-1-2

(three, two, one, two)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.56

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.56)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

05-19-28-35-36

(five, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

