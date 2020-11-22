Sacramento Bee Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.38

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.38)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  
