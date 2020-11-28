Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5-6-1-9

(five, six, one, nine)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.58

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.58)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

03-10-17-31-35

(three, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

08-12-18-44-51, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(eight, twelve, eighteen, forty-four, fifty-one; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

02-14-26-32-38, Mega Ball: 5

(two, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: five)

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

November 28, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 28, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

November 28, 2020 7:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

November 28, 2020 7:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

November 28, 2020 6:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

November 28, 2020 1:16 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service