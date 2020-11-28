Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
5-6-1-9
(five, six, one, nine)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.58
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.58)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
03-10-17-31-35
(three, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $181,000
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
08-12-18-44-51, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, eighteen, forty-four, fifty-one; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
02-14-26-32-38, Mega Ball: 5
(two, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: five)
Comments