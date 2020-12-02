Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
1-1-8-3
(one, one, eight, three)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.02
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.02)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000
22-23-24-30-39
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
28-31-40-41-46, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
06-08-13-31-38, Mega Ball: 26
(six, eight, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-six)
