Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

3-6-7-1

(three, six, seven, one)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.11

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.11)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

15-24-29-34-39

(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

01-13-30-35-40, Mega Ball: 2

(one, thirteen, thirty, thirty-five, forty; Mega Ball: two)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperLotto Plus’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 05, 2020 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 05, 2020 10:17 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service