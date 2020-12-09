CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-9-6

(seven, nine, six)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

5-6-5-4

(five, six, five, four)

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:42.27

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 42.27)

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

03-13-14-38-39

(three, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $276 million

11-14-31-47-48, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

05-08-13-20-39, Mega Ball: 1

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: one)

