Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-2-7

(two, two, seven)

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

0-0-4-0

(zero, zero, four, zero)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.77

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.77)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

03-16-24-33-35

(three, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 11, 2020 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 11, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 11, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 11, 2020 6:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 11, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

December 11, 2020 10:37 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service