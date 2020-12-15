CA Lottery

Sacramento Bee Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

2-6-7-2

(two, six, seven, two)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.30

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 49.30)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

04-06-12-17-21

(four, six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000

01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

