Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:49.30

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

