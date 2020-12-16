Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

0-2-2

(zero, two, two)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

7-5-6-5

(seven, five, six, five)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.25

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.25)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

01-11-16-19-38

(one, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

04-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

04-06-11-12-17, Mega Ball: 9

(four, six, eleven, twelve, seventeen; Mega Ball: nine)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 16, 2020 8:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 16, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 16, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 16, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 16, 2020 3:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 16, 2020 3:11 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service