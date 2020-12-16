Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-9-2
0-2-2
7-5-6-5
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.25
Estimated jackpot: $181,000
01-11-16-19-38
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Estimated jackpot: $310 million
04-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
04-06-11-12-17, Mega Ball: 9
