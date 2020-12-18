Sacramento Bee Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:47.61

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 47.61)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

