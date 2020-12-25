Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments