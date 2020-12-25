Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

CA Lottery

December 24, 2020 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 24, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 24, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 24, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 24, 2020 5:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 24, 2020 5:58 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service