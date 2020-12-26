Sacramento Bee Logo
Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

7-0-7

(seven, zero, seven)

2-7-4-3

(two, seven, four, three)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.20

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.20)

Estimated jackpot: $261,000

10-21-23-29-36

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

04-06-16-19-32, Mega Ball: 2

(four, six, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two; Mega Ball: two)

