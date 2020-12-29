Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

6-8-1-0

(six, eight, one, zero)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.69

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.69)

Estimated jackpot: $286,000

01-13-14-15-23

(one, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

01-31-35-48-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Estimated jackpot: $363 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 29, 2020 8:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 29, 2020 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 29, 2020 7:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 29, 2020 7:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 29, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

December 28, 2020 8:08 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service