Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

5-3-1-8

(five, three, one, eight)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.75

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.75)

Estimated jackpot: $296,000

05-07-23-28-36

(five, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $177,000

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

27-30-37-42-46, Mega Ball: 19

(twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: nineteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 30, 2020 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

December 30, 2020 7:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

December 30, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

December 30, 2020 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

December 30, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 29, 2020 9:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service