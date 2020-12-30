Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
5-3-1-8
(five, three, one, eight)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.75
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 43.75)
Estimated jackpot: $296,000
05-07-23-28-36
(five, seven, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
27-30-37-42-46, Mega Ball: 19
(twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: nineteen)
