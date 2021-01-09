Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-7-9
(nine, seven, nine)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
9-8-8-4
(nine, eight, eight, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.62
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.62)
Estimated jackpot: $86,000
03-04-19-26-27
(three, four, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Estimated jackpot: $600 million
14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
03-04-17-34-39, Mega Ball: 20
(three, four, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty)
