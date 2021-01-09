Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

9-8-8-4

(nine, eight, eight, four)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.62

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.62)

Estimated jackpot: $86,000

03-04-19-26-27

(three, four, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

03-04-17-34-39, Mega Ball: 20

(three, four, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty)

