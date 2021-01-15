Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

2-5-5-9

(two, five, five, nine)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.77

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.77)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

10-11-17-26-36

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(three, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

