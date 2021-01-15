Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
2-5-5-9
(two, five, five, nine)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.77
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.77)
Estimated jackpot: $121,000
10-11-17-26-36
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(three, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
Estimated jackpot: $640 million
Comments