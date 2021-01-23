Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

8-0-1-4

(eight, zero, one, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:49.06

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 49.06)

Estimated jackpot: $176,000

13-21-23-24-38

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

05-08-17-27-28, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(five, eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 23, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

January 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

January 23, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

January 23, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

January 23, 2021 1:28 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service