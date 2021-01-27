Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-0-1
(zero, zero, one)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
8-8-0-5
(eight, eight, zero, five)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:46.72
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 46.72)
Estimated jackpot: $203,000
08-10-21-26-32
(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
09-10-16-30-46, Mega Ball: 13
(nine, ten, sixteen, thirty, forty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen)
