Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

8-8-0-5

(eight, eight, zero, five)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:46.72

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 46.72)

Estimated jackpot: $203,000

08-10-21-26-32

(eight, ten, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

17-33-35-42-52, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

09-10-16-30-46, Mega Ball: 13

(nine, ten, sixteen, thirty, forty-six; Mega Ball: thirteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 27, 2021 8:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 27, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

January 27, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

January 27, 2021 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

January 27, 2021 7:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Midday’ game

January 27, 2021 1:28 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service