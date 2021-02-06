Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-8-4
(seven, eight, four)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
7-3-1-4
(seven, three, one, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.60
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.60)
Estimated jackpot: $303,000
02-04-15-35-37
(two, four, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $196,000
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
04-16-34-35-45, Mega Ball: 17
(four, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $18 million
