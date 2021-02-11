Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

7-2-2-3

(seven, two, two, three)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.01

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.01)

Estimated jackpot: $367,000

15-19-21-23-26

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

