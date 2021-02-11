Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
7-2-2-3
(seven, two, two, three)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.01
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.01)
Estimated jackpot: $367,000
15-19-21-23-26
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
