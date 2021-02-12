Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:49.54

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 49.54)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  

Lottery

CA Lottery

February 12, 2021 7:04 PM

Lottery

CA Lottery

February 11, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

February 11, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

February 11, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

February 11, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

February 11, 2021 7:28 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service