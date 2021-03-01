Lottery

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-3-2

(one, three, two)

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

3-6-2-9

(three, six, two, nine)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:46.22

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 46.22)

Estimated jackpot: $719,000

16-19-24-28-32

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

