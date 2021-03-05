Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
9-7-1-6
(nine, seven, one, six)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:43.47
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 43.47)
Estimated jackpot: $837,000
06-08-10-15-33
(six, eight, ten, fifteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
10-11-17-27-54, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
