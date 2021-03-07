Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:45.00

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 45.00)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

